Valdosta leaders to make lane adjustments to save time and money

But the city of Valdosta has taken the first steps to decrease those wait times which will ultimately put money back into your pocket. (Source: WALB)

Sitting at a red light when you're in a hurry can be one of the biggest pet peeves known to man, especially, if you are in a rush. (Source: WALB)

Some traffic lights around the Valdosta Mall have wait times of up to two minutes per direction. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia city is working to save you time and money by making adjustments to some daily commute routes. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia city is working to save you time and money by making adjustments to some daily commute routes.

Some traffic lights around the Valdosta Mall have wait times of up to two minutes per direction.

Sitting at a red light when you're in a hurry can be one of the biggest pet peeves known to man, especially, if you are in a rush.

But the city of Valdosta has taken the first steps to decrease those wait times which will ultimately put money back into your pocket.

"We have been studying the intersections of Baytree and Norman for several years now, we had a company to come in and do research and data studies to see if it warranted changes," said Traffic Manager Larry Ogden.

From that research, the city decided that several intersections were in great need of change.

Starting April 10, workers will begin converting the two east turning lanes into one lane, making it possible for both lanes to turn at the same time.

Currently, only one direction at the four-way stop can turn at a time.

"This is one that we've received complaints about and we've also noticed it on our own daily travels, that it's just too much wait time, it's too much time being spent just sitting there with no vehicles coming," explained Ogden.

Adjusting the lanes on Baytree and Norman will not only condense commute times, but it will also save community members money.

"It'll save time which also turns into saving money cause you're just sitting there idle, burning fuel wasting money," explained Ogden.

Ogden said this is a win for not only Valdosta residents, but visitors as well.

"We're always trying to make Valdosta more family friendly, we want to be friendly for the citizens who live here, plus the people who come every day to shop, visit and play in this area. So, any little bit of time that we can save, hopefully, that helps them come back again to make our community even better," said Ogden.

Ogden said that the city will be looking at other intersections that have received multiple complaints, like Baytree Road and Sherwood Drive as well as Baytree and Gornto roads.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.