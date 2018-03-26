Southwest Health District offers diabetes prevention program

The Southwest Health District is hosting the program in four locations. (Source: WALB)

The state of Georgia is joining the nationwide fight to prevent diabetes and this spring Southwest Georgia health officials are jumping on the bandwagon too.

Now is the time to sign-up for a year-long 'Prevent T-2' lifestyle change program.

The Southwest Health District is offering the program in Albany, Mitchell, Worth and Grady counties to help people with type 2 and prediabetes improve their overall health.

The Albany program starts the second week in April.

The other programs will start in May.

According to the CDC, more than one in every three adults has prediabetes, though most don't even know it.

Epidemiologist Jacqueline Jenkins is running the 'Prevent T-2' program locally. She and others will coach people who sign up for the program in a group setting.

"Being in a group setting with like-minded people, people who are sharing some of the same struggles you are and some of the same risk factors, you are able to share information, feed off each other and support each other," explained Jenkins.

The best part is that the program is free.

It is a commitment.

People who sign up for the program will meet once a week for sixteen weeks in the first six months and then twice a month after that.

The program is one the CDC has used all over the country and has proved to be successful.

You must qualify in order to be part of the program.

You can qualify if you have prediabetes or other risk factors for type 2 diabetes, like a history of gestational diabetes or a Body Mass Index greater than 25.

For more information about if you qualify and how to sign up, you can call the Southwest Health District at (229) 352-4275.

Space is limited.

