Trial for suspended Worth Co. sheriff expected in summer

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby remains in jail after bond was denied following his third arrest. (Source: WALB) Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby remains in jail after bond was denied following his third arrest. (Source: WALB)
WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby could go to trial late summer, according to the district attorney's office. 

On Monday, a Worth County judge signed an order continuing Hobby's case until April and May. 

Hobby has three pending cases in Worth County. 

The first involves a controversial search at Worth County High School. 

Hobby is facing violation oath of office charges, false imprisonment and sexual battery charges. 

MORE: Worth Grand Jury returns six indictments after controversial school search

The next case deals with influencing witnesses. 

Hobby was indicted for those and obstruction of an officer charges less than two weeks ago.

MORE: Worth sheriff arrested on new charges

At the same time, he was arrested in a third case after GBI agents discovered a recording device prosecutors said Hobby had put in a private attorney-client room at the jail. 

MORE: Suspended Worth Co. sheriff arrested on at least 66 counts of eavesdropping

The suspended sheriff was denied bond Friday

Hobby remains behind bars in Ben Hill County. 

