$4.2 million invested in Tifton water systems

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age.

While the city and county will benefit from the improvements, Tifton's Public Works crews found that the Pebblebrook neighborhood and around Matt Wilson Elementary School is where the most repairs are needed.

"The infrastructure is just really in poor condition. So, we are going to focus on replacing pipes, getting those customers the attention they deserve. And hopefully they'll be, it'll be a little frustrating while we're going through it because those things are always a mess, but hopefully, the end result will be something they're happy with," said Smith.

Smith said crews will get to work on those pipes sometime in April.

People living in those areas should expect road closures and a little more traffic.

