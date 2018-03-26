$4.2 million invested in Tifton water systems - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

$4.2 million invested in Tifton water systems

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
Connect
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said that they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age. (Source: WALB) Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said that they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age. (Source: WALB)
While the city and county will benefit from the improvements, Tifton's Public Works crews found that the Pebblebrook neighborhood and around Matt Wilson Elementary School is where the most repairs are needed. (Source: WALB) While the city and county will benefit from the improvements, Tifton's Public Works crews found that the Pebblebrook neighborhood and around Matt Wilson Elementary School is where the most repairs are needed. (Source: WALB)
TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age. 

While the city and county will benefit from the improvements, Tifton's Public Works crews found that the Pebblebrook neighborhood and around Matt Wilson Elementary School is where the most repairs are needed. 

"The infrastructure is just really in poor condition. So, we are going to focus on replacing pipes, getting those customers the attention they deserve. And hopefully they'll be, it'll be a little frustrating while we're going through it because those things are always a mess, but hopefully, the end result will be something they're happy with," said Smith.

Smith said crews will get to work on those pipes sometime in April.

People living in those areas should expect road closures and a little more traffic. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Dougherty Commission won't offer McCoy leadership post

    Dougherty Commission won't offer McCoy leadership post

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:53:08 GMT
    Mike McCoy (Source: WALB)Mike McCoy (Source: WALB)

    In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.

    More >>

    In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.

    More >>

  • Southwest Health District offers diabetes prevention program

    Southwest Health District offers diabetes prevention program

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:30:28 GMT
    The Department of Public Health in Georgia is working to help people prevent diabetes. (Source: WALB)The Department of Public Health in Georgia is working to help people prevent diabetes. (Source: WALB)
    The Department of Public Health in Georgia is working to help people prevent diabetes. (Source: WALB)The Department of Public Health in Georgia is working to help people prevent diabetes. (Source: WALB)

    The state of Georgia is joining the nationwide fight to prevent diabetes and this spring Southwest Georgia health officials are jumping on the bandwagon too. 

    More >>

    The state of Georgia is joining the nationwide fight to prevent diabetes and this spring Southwest Georgia health officials are jumping on the bandwagon too. 

    More >>

  • GSP warns drivers about tractors following crash

    GSP warns drivers about tractors following crash

    Monday, March 26 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:24:36 GMT
    Southbound traffic was stopped b the wreck (Source: WALB)Southbound traffic was stopped b the wreck (Source: WALB)

    Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick Monday morning. 

    More >>

    Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick Monday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly