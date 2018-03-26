Contractors won't let weather delay Worth Co. High School construction

Despite recent weather conditions over the past few months, construction on the new Worth County High School is still on schedule. (Source: WALB)

The Parrish Construction Group started construction in May of last year.

The project manager Britt Sutton said when he saw a storm was coming they took preventative measures.

"The subcontractors started working Saturdays and started working longer days to pick up a little bit of lost time, and by doing this we were able to pick up some of the lost days by working longer days and more days," explained Sutton.

The manager said there was no damage to the facility even with the 76 weather days on the schedule.

The manager said the interior of the new facility is installed.

Crews are currently working on the exterior.

The new building will be ready for the fall semester.

