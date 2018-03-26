Downtown Tifton leaders encourage businesses to apply for improvement grant

The façade improvement grant program applies to buildings more than 50 years old. (Source: WALB)

Businesses in downtown Tifton can apply for a grant to get a makeover for the front of their business.

The Facade Improvement Grant Program received more money from tax dollars this year to help improve businesses downtown.

The program applies to buildings more than 50 years old.

Tifton's Downtown Development Authority chairman said this is not a new program but they are looking for more businesses to apply for it.

"Businesses that have a good looking front on their buildings, they're going to encourage more people to come in. So this, in the long run, will bring more people into the city of Tifton, downtown. And also it will develop more tax dollars that they will provide," said Downtown Development Authority Chairman John Lowe.

The grant covers awnings and paint jobs.

The Downtown Development Authority makes the final decision on who can receive the grant.

