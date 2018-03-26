Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check

Narcotics agents recovered two pistols and an AR-15 rifle during a weekend road check. (Source: Thomasville Police Department) Narcotics agents recovered two pistols and an AR-15 rifle during a weekend road check. (Source: Thomasville Police Department)
John Williams (Source: Thomasville Police Department) John Williams (Source: Thomasville Police Department)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville police are working to keep the roadways safe, kicking off their increased patrol campaign with a road check.

The road check was held Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersection of Smith Avenue and Covington Avenue.

A total of 42 citations, eight warnings, six arrests and 3 K-9 deployments were made.

The biggest number of citations were made for no seatbelts and no child restraints.

There was also one felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute arrest. Officers said this case also involved the suspect, John Williams, being in possession of three firearms while in the commission of a felony.

"We are all for people that want to own guns lawfully and legally, but you can't mix guns and drugs or illegal activity and guns in any kind of way," said Drug Squad Commander Louis Schofill.

Narcotics agents said they recovered two pistols and AR-15 rifle.

