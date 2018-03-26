Guns, drugs recovered during Thomasville road check

In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.More >>
In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.More >>
The state of Georgia is joining the nationwide fight to prevent diabetes and this spring Southwest Georgia health officials are jumping on the bandwagon too.More >>
The state of Georgia is joining the nationwide fight to prevent diabetes and this spring Southwest Georgia health officials are jumping on the bandwagon too.More >>
Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick Monday morning.More >>
Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick Monday morning.More >>
Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby could go to trial late summer, according to the district attorney's office.More >>
Suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby could go to trial late summer, according to the district attorney's office.More >>
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age.More >>
Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said they have known for some time that the water systems are deteriorating from old age.More >>