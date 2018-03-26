Investigators: Thomas Co. man steals cars from local dealership

A Thomas County man is behind bars after investigators say he took vehicles from a car dealership on a joyride Sunday night.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a break-in at Price Point Car Sales where two cars that totaled at 58,000 were taken off the lot.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Jo Brady stealing several sets of keys and leaving his cell phone in the dealership.

According to officials Brady stole an F-150, went back, returned it and then stole a Ford Mustang.

The Mustang was stopped late Sunday night at a shopping center.

Police officers said the saw a suspicious vehicle driving through the parking lot and pulled Brady over.

Keys to other vehicles were recovered during the arrest.

"He had several sets of keys, he could have possibly gone back and taken other vehicles from the dealership," said Investigator Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Brady was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle and two counts of entering auto.

Deputies said Brady never came back to get his phone from the dealership and it was recovered as evidence.

Brady is currently out on bond for breaking into the Oil-Dri company in Ochlocknee recently.

Investigators said he was seen trying to break into Flowers Nissan before hitting Price Point but he triggered the alarms and ran away.

