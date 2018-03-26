Big Oak Brewing hopes to plant roots in Thomasville

A Thomas County man is behind bars after investigators say he took vehicles from a car dealership on a joyride Sunday night.More >>
A Thomas County man is behind bars after investigators say he took vehicles from a car dealership on a joyride Sunday night.More >>
Thomasville is constantly recognized as a beautiful city that isn't lacking much. However, two local men say it is lacking one thing; a hometown beer and brewery.More >>
Thomasville is constantly recognized as a beautiful city that isn't lacking much. However, two local men say it is lacking one thing; a hometown beer and brewery.More >>
In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.More >>
In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby R. Cox has recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby R. Cox has recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.More >>
State troopers say that Daniel Harrell from Baconton was driving a 1964 International Harvester tractor, with no lights, southbound on Highway 300 in the right lane.More >>
State troopers say that Daniel Harrell from Baconton was driving a 1964 International Harvester tractor, with no lights, southbound on Highway 300 in the right lane.More >>