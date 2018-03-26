Worth Co. native begins Air Force career

U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby R. Cox has recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cox is the son of Charles Cox, III and Teresa Cox of Albany, Ga.

Shelby is a 2016 graduate of Worth County High School, in Sylvester.

