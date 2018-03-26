Dougherty Commission won't offer McCoy leadership post

In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.
McCoy has been serving as the county's Interim Administrator.
Commissioners voting to offer McCoy the post were: Chairman Cohilas, Hudgens, and Lyle.
McCoy is currently employed and remains as Interim Assistant Administrator.
Several weeks ago, he gave notice to the county that he intends to file a lawsuit over another matter.
