Dougherty Co. residents prevent Type II diabetes with healthy changes

U.S. Air Force Airman Shelby R. Cox has recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.More >>
In a split 3-4 vote, in a special called meeting, the Dougherty Co. Commission elected not to offer Mike McCoy the permanent position as county administrator.More >>
State troopers say that Daniel Harrell from Baconton was driving a 1964 International Harvester tractor, with no lights, southbound on Highway 300 in the right lane.More >>
Lifestyle coaches teach skills people need to make lasting changes, like losing a modest amount of weight, and being more physically active.More >>
On Monday, VSU announced lower mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate students attending on-campus classes and taking less than five credit hours during the upcoming Summer 2018 semester.More >>
