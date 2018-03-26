VSU reduces summer fees, promotes year-round Pell Grant

Valdosta State University is making it easier for students to continue their education year-round.

On Monday, VSU announced lower mandatory fees for undergraduate and graduate students attending on-campus classes and taking less than five credit hours during the upcoming Summer 2018 semester.

These students typically pay $925.50 a semester in mandatory health, activity, athletic, technology, transportation, facility, access card, and institutional fees. The reduced fee schedule will result in a cost savings of up to 47 percent, while tuition rates will remain the same.

"Many of our students take a reduced course load in the summer to finish necessary prerequisites, catch up with their peers, or get ahead in their studies," said Dr. Rodney Carr, vice president for the Division of Student Success. “Reducing fees in the summer terms allows VSU students to make progress towards graduating on time without incurring a significant financial burden."

All half-time, three-quarter-time, and full-time undergraduate students who qualified for the Pell Grant during the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 semesters are eligible to apply for additional funds during the upcoming Summer 2018 semester.

The United States Department of Education recently announced the restoration of year-round Pell Grant funding, allowing students an opportunity to complete their higher education goals in less time and with less debt.

Applications for Summer 2018 financial aid are available HERE.

Registration for the Summer 2018 semester begins Monday, April 2. Tuition and fees must be paid by midnight on Friday, May 11, for the Summer I session; midnight on Friday, June 8, for the Summer II and Summer III sessions; and midnight on Thursday, July 5, for the Summer IV session.

