Semi collides with tractor on Hwy 300

Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick. It happened at the intersection of GA 300 and Bundrick Moore Road.More >>
Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.More >>
Firefighters in Colquitt County are currently battling a house fire.More >>
The Albany Police Department reported that a young man was shot in the right shoulder.More >>
Georgians headed out to Georgia Veterans State Park to honor distinguished military members. Sunday marked National Medal of Honor Day across the country.More >>
