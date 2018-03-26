Semi collides with tractor on Hwy 300

Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick.

It happened near the intersection of GA 300 and Bundrick Moore Road, around 6:00 a. m.

There are multiple injuries associated with this wreck, and traffic is halted, southbound. The northbound lanes do not appear to be affected.

It is best to avoid this area for the time being.

WALB's Ashley Bohle will provide more information from the GSP as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.