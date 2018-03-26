GSP: Unlit tractor hit by two trucks on Hwy 300 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GSP: Unlit tractor hit by two trucks on Hwy 300

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Southbound traffic was stopped b the wreck (Source: WALB) Southbound traffic was stopped b the wreck (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB viewer) (Source: WALB viewer)
(Source: WALB viewer) (Source: WALB viewer)
WARWICK, GA (WALB) -

Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick.

It happened near the intersection of GA 300 and Bundrick Moore Road, just before 6:00 a. m.

State troopers say that Daniel Harrell from Baconton was driving a 1964 International Harvester tractor, with no lights, southbound on Highway 300 in the right lane. 

Darrin Spearmon was driving a 2006 Kenworth semi truck in the same direction.

The semi hit the unlit tractor, throwing Harrell 125 feet, and the tractor rolled over a few times, stopping in the road. 

Spearmon lost control of the semi, which traveled onto the shoulder, through the ditch, rolling on its on left side, hitting a power pole and stopping in the woods 

While the wrecked tractor was in the road, a white Chevrolet 2009 pickup, driven by Lewis Hogan, hit it, destroying it. 

Harrell and Spearmon were taken to Phoebe Putney. Harrell has serious injuries, and was in surgery at 12:15 p.m. Spearmon has moderate injuries. 

Hogan had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Charges are pending, the GSP said. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly