GSP: Unlit tractor hit by two trucks on Hwy 300

Law enforcement and first responders went to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a semi truck, just South of Warwick.

It happened near the intersection of GA 300 and Bundrick Moore Road, just before 6:00 a. m.

State troopers say that Daniel Harrell from Baconton was driving a 1964 International Harvester tractor, with no lights, southbound on Highway 300 in the right lane.

Darrin Spearmon was driving a 2006 Kenworth semi truck in the same direction.

The semi hit the unlit tractor, throwing Harrell 125 feet, and the tractor rolled over a few times, stopping in the road.

Spearmon lost control of the semi, which traveled onto the shoulder, through the ditch, rolling on its on left side, hitting a power pole and stopping in the woods

While the wrecked tractor was in the road, a white Chevrolet 2009 pickup, driven by Lewis Hogan, hit it, destroying it.

Harrell and Spearmon were taken to Phoebe Putney. Harrell has serious injuries, and was in surgery at 12:15 p.m. Spearmon has moderate injuries.

Hogan had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Charges are pending, the GSP said.

