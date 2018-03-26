Think gas is getting more expensive? You're right...

Average retail gasoline prices in Georgia have risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48 Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 5,883 gas outlets in Georgia.

This compares with the national average that has increased 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60.

Monday morning, one station in East Albany had gas for $2.59, while another was $2.49.

CLICK HERE to see and report gas prices.

Including the change in gas prices in Georgia during the past week, prices Sunday were 33.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 9.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 26 in Georgia have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.14 in 2017, $1.98 in 2016, $2.22 in 2015, $3.38 in 2014 and $3.51 in 2013.

"The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied, and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"As March wraps up, gas prices are going out like a small lion, but there may be a larger lion looming in the weeks ahead. The surge at the pump is by no means over just yet."

