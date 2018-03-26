Crews battle house fire in Colquitt County

Firefighters in Colquitt County are currently battling a house fire.More >>
The Albany Police Department reported that a young man was shot in the right shoulder.More >>
Georgians headed out to Georgia Veterans State Park to honor distinguished military members. Sunday marked National Medal of Honor Day across the country.More >>
A large crowd attended the emotional funeral service for trooper Tyler Parker. There an army of people from across the state of Georgia.More >>
Members of a South Georgia non-profit are working hard to demand safety and stop violence in Albany. Our Kids, Our Future, LLC hosted a kickball tournament in efforts to kick the violence out of Dougherty County.More >>
