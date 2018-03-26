Crews battle house fire in Colquitt County

Firefighters in Colquitt County are currently battling a house fire.

Multiple trucks are on the scene in the 2300 block of Funston Doerun Road.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Monday.

Doerun Fire Chief John Walters said the house was vacant and has been vacant for at least 15 years.

Walters said the structure was already burnt to the ground when firefighters arrived.

Now crews are trying to cool it down and put out a few hotspots.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home. Walters said crews won't do an inspection for anyone until daylight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WALB News 10's Ashley Bohle is at the scene and will have live updates on Today in Georgia starting at 5 a.m.

