Georgians celebrate National Medal of Honor Day

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Georgians headed out to Georgia Veterans State Park to honor distinguished military members.

Sunday marked National Medal of Honor Day across the country.

The park in Crisp County featured an exhibit honoring the 27 Georgians who received the Medal of Honor and have called the state home. 

Guests toured the indoor museum and got to see exclusive artifacts.

Colonel Ronald Ray from Cordele made that city a Medal of Honor City. 

The first Medals of Honor were presented on March 25, 1863.

"It is, for me, important that we remember these guys. They volunteered in most cases to serve their country and to serve on the behalf of all of us. It's the least we can do to pay tribute and to remember their service and their actions," said Stephan Zacharias, Park Resource Manager.

On Thursday, also known as National Vietnam Veterans Day, park leaders will make an announcement about a major event happening later this year.

