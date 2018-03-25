Loved ones remember Ga State trooper killed in crash - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Loved ones remember Ga State trooper killed in crash

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Tyler Parker and his daughter (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff / Facebook) Tyler Parker and his daughter (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff / Facebook)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
Over 100 troopers were in attendance (Source: WALB) Over 100 troopers were in attendance (Source: WALB)
Governor Nathan Deal was there (Source: WALB) Governor Nathan Deal was there (Source: WALB)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Just one week after a tragic car crash killed an off-duty state trooper -- the Crisp County community continues mourning his sudden death.

A large crowd attended the emotional funeral service for trooper Tyler Parker.

It wasn't just the Crisp County community there reflecting on Trooper Parker's life.

There was an army of people from across the state of Georgia, coming together in unity for the man being remembered as a loving person.

Law enforcement officers from far and wide packed Crisp County Middle School's auditorium. Even Governor Nathan Deal, along with state lawmakers, paid their respects.

But one thing that stuck out was the emotion family and friends expressed, as loved ones shared cherished memories of trooper Parker, by people like Bill Pate, Parker's High School baseball coach.

"He was just a fun-loving young man. I mean he was always having a good time-- just a great heart, a great spirit," Pate said.

Trooper Parker's young daughter was hurt in the crash, and is still in the hospital.

Tonight at 11:00, we'll take a look at the heart-wrenching video played at Sunday's funeral service -- that had almost everyone in tears.

