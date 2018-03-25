Loved ones remember Ga State trooper killed in crash

A large crowd attended the emotional funeral service for trooper Tyler Parker. There an army of people from across the state of Georgia.More >>
The Albany Police Department reported that a young man was shot in the right shoulder.More >>
Members of a South Georgia non-profit are working hard to demand safety and stop violence in Albany. Our Kids, Our Future, LLC hosted a kickball tournament in efforts to kick the violence out of Dougherty County.More >>
With overdose deaths at an all time high across the nation the opioid epidemic is taking its toll on South Georgia. Dougherty County's coroner said in 2017, he handled 17 deaths related to overdoses.More >>
In honor of National Puppy Day, a local humane society celebrated by setting out to find new homes for its animals. The Albany Humane Society hosted an adoption day at the Tractor Supply Co.More >>
