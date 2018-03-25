One man shot in Albany, Sunday

The Albany Police Department reported that officers are investigating for shooting this afternoon.

They say a young man was shot in the right shoulder, and it happened in 2200 block of South Washington Street, between noon and 12:30 today

Police say that EMS was called and transported the man to the hospital.

So far, no suspect is in custody. Detectives are investigating, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available, APD said.

