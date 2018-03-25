Civic organization works to stop violence in South Ga

The tournament had two teams. Team Peace and Team Justice. The Organization said they are fighting for justice and yearning for peace in the city. (Source: WALB)

Families of victims killed in Albany last year made up the kickball teams for the Stop the Violence Kickball Tournament. (Source: WALB)

Our Kids, Our Future is working to stop violence in Dougherty County in a different way. (Source: WALB)

Members of a South Georgia non-profit are working hard to demand safety, and a halt to the violence in Albany.

Our Kids, Our Future, LLC hosted a kickball tournament in efforts to kick the violence out of Dougherty County.

Two teams were made up of family members of people killed last year in Albany.

Organizers said it was a way to honor and remember lives lost, while bringing awareness.

"People that are here today family members were caught up in that violence of last year. So today what I'm doing is basically just bringing awareness that if nobody else cares, I care enough to bring awareness and attention to the violence in Albany, Georgia," said Rodriquez Thomas, of Our Kids, Our Future.

The organization is working to plan other events throughout the year targeting this cause.

