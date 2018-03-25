Civic organization works to stop violence in South Ga - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Civic organization works to stop violence in South Ga

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Members of a South Georgia non-profit are working hard to demand safety, and a halt to the violence in Albany.

Our Kids, Our Future, LLC hosted a kickball tournament in efforts to kick the violence out of Dougherty County. 

Two teams were made up of family members of people killed last year in Albany. 

Organizers said it was a way to honor and remember lives lost, while bringing awareness.

"People that are here today family members were caught up in that violence of last year. So today what I'm doing is basically just bringing awareness that if nobody else cares, I care enough to bring awareness and attention to the violence in Albany, Georgia," said Rodriquez Thomas, of Our Kids, Our Future. 

The organization is working to plan other events throughout the year targeting this cause.

