Lady Canes complete sweep with ninth inning thriller

The Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes hosted the USC Aiken Pacers for a double header Saturday afternoon.

Lady Canes took the first meeting with a 7 - 1 victory.

Georgia Southwestern had their hands full in the second meeting and were down all the way till the Ninth inning after the game had to go to extra inning.

A last minute score in the bottom of the ninth would put the Canes up 6 - 5 and they would complete the sweep.

The Lady Canes will host the highly rank University of North Alabama lions for a double header starting at 1 P.M. on Wednesday.

