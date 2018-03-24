Lady Canes complete sweep with ninth inning thriller

The Georgia Southwestern Lady Canes hosted the USC Aiken Pacers for a double header Saturday afternoon.
Lady Canes took the first meeting with a 7 - 1 victory.
Georgia Southwestern had their hands full in the second meeting and were down all the way till the Ninth inning after the game had to go to extra inning.
A last minute score in the bottom of the ninth would put the Canes up 6 - 5 and they would complete the sweep.
The Lady Canes will host the highly rank University of North Alabama lions for a double header starting at 1 P.M. on Wednesday.
