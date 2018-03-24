Fourth Annual Challenger League Baseball game

The annual Challenger league took place Saturday in Leesburg that allows kids with disabilities to enjoy and take part in a team sport.

Today seventy kids got their chance to compete without any scoreboards or clocks, just the love and support of their family and friends.

This league takes place every year in Leesburg and splits the kids up into six teams and just plays for the love of the game. No outs, no strikes, just fun.

Don Johnson said that four years ago, they saw a need in the community and wanted to do something about it.

"Well basically there was just a big need in the community for kids like this to have a league of their own," said Johnson, "and not feel pressured to score and win. That type of thing."

They will have a wrestling camp coming up on April 16th - 20th. deadline is April 12th.

