Rams baseball sweeps Benedict

Albany State's Baseball team held a double header today versus Benedict College.

Rams would win the first meeting Saturday afternoon 12 - 1.

Albany State scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to put the game out of reach for the Tigers.

ASU took on the Tigers again later Saturday afternoon and won that meeting 6 - 0.

Ryan McClendon would hit a grand slam in the second meeting to give him two home runs against Benedict and three home runs in the season.

Rams will host Benedict College for the third time on Sunday at 1 P.M.

