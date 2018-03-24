Lady Rams complete sweep against pacers

ASU Lady Rams also had a home game, hosting Claflin University in a double header for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Lady Rams took the first meeting in a 7 - 1 victory, but had a tougher time in the second meeting.

Albany State would go on to win 12 - 7 in the second meeting of the day and complete the sweep of USC Aiken.

Rams will host the University of North Alabama for another double header on Wednesday starting at 1 P.M.

