Blakely celebrates 10th annual Peanut Proud Festival

One of South Georgia’s most important crops was celebrated Saturday in Blakely.

The 10 annual Peanut Proud Festival began with a 5K and a parade followed by a Jo Dee Messina concert this afternoon.

Our own First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton was even there driving the WALB Storm Tracker.

Visitors enjoyed grilled peanut butter and apple jelly sandwiches, fried peanuts and of course, peanut butter.

The Georgia Bulldogs athletic equipment truck made the trip down, too.

Event organizers said that without the community’s full support, this festival would not happen.

“It takes a generous group of sponsors. It takes a county government and a city government, public safety and law enforcement that all have to come together to make this happen in this community,” said Mike Newberry, Co-Chair of the Peanut Proud Festival.

Over 150 people volunteered at the festival this year.

“Peanuts and the peanut industry are so important to this area and we are fortunate to be able to showcase that industry here in this community. It’s a very a very important thing for us to honor the peanut," said Newberry.

After a short break, event organizers will start preparing for next year’s event in the coming weeks.

