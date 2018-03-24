Dog lovers adopt for National Puppy Day

In honor of National Puppy Day, a humane society celebrated by setting out to find new homes for its animals.

The Albany Humane Society hosted an adoption day at the Tractor Supply Co. on Saturday.

Nearly 34 volunteers helped people find their new pups to take home.

More than 30 animals were up for adoption, and 11 animals went home with new owners.

One new dog owner said she went home happy.

"I'm very grateful. I think the Humane Society is a great organization. Not only having events like this but just being in Albany taking over animals that don't have a home and trying to find homes for them," said Ashley King, Albany resident.

The Albany Humane Society will host a 'Paws in the Park' event next Saturday at Chehaw Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

