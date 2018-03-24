Dog lovers adopt for National Puppy Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dog lovers adopt for National Puppy Day

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

In honor of National Puppy Day, a humane society celebrated by setting out to find new homes for its animals.

The Albany Humane Society hosted an adoption day at the Tractor Supply Co. on Saturday.

Nearly 34 volunteers helped people find their new pups to take home.

More than 30 animals were up for adoption, and 11 animals went home with new owners.

One new dog owner said she went home happy.

"I'm very grateful. I think the Humane Society is a great organization. Not only having events like this but just being in Albany taking over animals that don't have a home and trying to find homes for them," said Ashley King, Albany resident. 

The Albany Humane Society will host a 'Paws in the Park' event next Saturday at Chehaw Park from 10 a.m. to noon. 

  Civic organization works to stop violence in South Ga

    Civic organization works to stop violence in South Ga

    Members of a South Georgia non-profit are working hard to demand safety and stop violence in Albany. Our Kids, Our Future, LLC hosted a kickball tournament in efforts to kick the violence out of Dougherty County.  

  Leaders work to end deadly opioid epidemic in SWGA

    Leaders work to end deadly opioid epidemic in SWGA

    With overdose deaths at an all time high across the nation the opioid epidemic is taking its toll on South Georgia. Dougherty County's coroner said in 2017, he handled 17 deaths related to overdoses. 

  Dog lovers adopt for National Puppy Day

    Dog lovers adopt for National Puppy Day

    In honor of National Puppy Day, a local humane society celebrated by setting out to find new homes for its animals. The Albany Humane Society hosted an adoption day at the Tractor Supply Co.  

