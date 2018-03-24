Near session's end, focus on paper ballots, abuse lawsuits

Thursday will mark the last day of Georgia's 40-day legislative session and several bills await action by either the House or Senate.More >>
The Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base has canceled their Marine Corps Battle colors ceremony.
City leaders and community members are working to find the right development for the old Roses site in downtown Thomasville.
The Valdosta City Council members approved 14 new vehicles for the Valdosta Police Department.
Commissioner Anthony Jones has declared a war on litter in his Dougherty County district.
