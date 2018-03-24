Near session's end, focus on paper ballots, abuse lawsuits

By BEN NADLER and R.J. RICO

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Thursday will mark the last day of Georgia's 40-day legislative session and several bills await action by either the House or Senate.

The final days of the session are generally chaotic as lawmakers push to vote on as many bills as possible. Lawmakers also use legislative maneuvers to hitch stalled proposals to other bills in order to push them through.

A proposal awaiting a vote in the House would move Georgia from its 16-year-old electronic touchscreen voting system with no paper backup, to either a touchscreen system that prints a paper ballot or paper ballots marked by pencil.

Another bill awaiting a vote in the Senate would give victims of childhood sexual assault more time to sue their abusers.

