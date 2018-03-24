MCLB battle colors ceremony canceled - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MCLB battle colors ceremony canceled

By WALB News Team
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base has canceled their Marine Corps Battle colors ceremony.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m., but transportation issues beyond their control has forced the cancellation.

