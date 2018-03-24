New interim Thomasville leader has big goals for the city

Thomasville's new interim general superintendent of utilities is officially on the job this week.

Keith Bass' first day was Monday.

Bass said he has no plans to be in the position permanently but he is going to help with the process of finding someone to take over the job.

Bass said Thomasville has many things it is doing right, including a great utility system. But in his opinion, the city could improve by attracting industry to the area.

"You need to do some, in my opinion, some workforce development, workforce housing and industrial recruitment. And I don't understand why there is not more industry. Thomasville is a great sell," said Bass.

Bass said he also wants to help the city improve their succession planning.

That will come in handy over the next few years because many linemen are expected to retire.

Bass said it's important for the city to have a plan for training and retaining young lineman.

