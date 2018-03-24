17 job positions cut at Albany Technical College

Albany Technical College plans to cut 17 positions by the end of the month.

President Dr. Anthony Parker said the reduction in force is mostly due to declining enrollment and budget shortfalls.

Parker said that more students opt for the dual enrollment programs while they're still in high school versus taking normal credit hours.

"We earn half of the revenue from student tuition and fees and 80 percent of our funds go out in terms of salaries. So, when we use or get close to using close to our cash reserves, we decided to do the prudent thing and put some of the funds back," explained Parker.

Parker said the school will also reduce costs in departments, but students shouldn't see a big impact on curriculums.

Six faculty and staff members' positions were eliminated in addition to 11 vacant positions.

