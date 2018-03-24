Thomasville police ramp up patrols to catch traffic violations

The Thomasville Police Department is on the lookout for reckless drivers behind the wheel.

They said it's that time of the year when more drivers will be on the road and Thomasville police will be out in full force.

Patrol Officers will be out looking for those who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs while behind the wheel. They will also be looking for people with a suspended or revoked driver's license, suspended registration, expired tags, no insurance and other violations.

"We have a lot of people driving with suspended licenses. officers stop people for violations and during that traffic stop they find the licenses are suspended or there is no insurance or their license is suspended," said Thomasville Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Hampton.

Another area of concern is distracted driving by those who are texting or doing other things that takes their eyes off the road.

"There is a large problem with distracted driving, texting while driving or simply just on their cell phone talking and not paying attention to what's going on," explained Hampton.

During planned road checks, drivers in violation will be cited or arrested if they are caught breaking the law.

You can plan to see increased officer patrols out on the roads.

"We want to make sure our roads are safe not only for our citizens here in Thomasville but for visitors that travel through Thomasville, make sure they are safe," said Hampton.

Every driver who passes through the road check will be checked for a valid license, insurance and any other obvious violations of road laws.

