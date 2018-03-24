Thomas Co. students learn about Iditarod through 'I Kid A Rod' (Source: WALB)

Most people have heard of the Iditarod in Alaska, but kids in South Georgia this week participated in the I Kid A Rod.

Thomas County's Cross Creek Elementary hosted the 5th annual event.

The actual Iditarod in Alaska is a 1,100-mile race that takes about 11 days to finish.

Third graders have spent the last nine weeks learning about the big event.

"Well it's like really fun and challenging and a lot of people like challenges, so yeah," said third-grader Luke Roberson.

Organizers set up several five-minute stations for the kids.

They solved math problems and even had a napping station.

