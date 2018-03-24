Valdosta City Council approves new vehicles for police department

The Valdosta City Council members approved 14 new vehicles for the Valdosta Police Department.

That number includes 12 Dodge Chargers, nine of which will be for pursuits and the remaining three for administration.

The other two vehicles will be Chevrolet Tahoes for the crime lab.

Department leaders said officers are in great need of new vehicles because of frequent wear and tear.

The city tries to replace vehicles every 10 years or 125,000 miles.

Police Chief Brian Childress said that purchasing a new fleet helps with the overall safety of the city.

"Our fleet is getting old here in Valdosta and I've identified about 50 vehicles that meet that criteria that they probably don't need to be on the road, so yesterday evening was the first piece of that puzzle to get us some new vehicles," said Childress.

Valdosta city officials said the city spends around 65 percent if not more of it's budget on public safety through the police and fire department.

The city is expected to take bids on what dealership will supply the fleet in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.