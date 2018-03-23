Health officials use World Tuberculosis Day to remind people to get tested

World Tuberculosis Day is Saturday and the Southern District of the Georgia Department of Public Health wants to remind people of its importance.

District TB Nurse Stacey Porter said that one in four people who are exposed to TB usually end up infected with it.

Porter said people tend to think that the disease has disappeared, but it is still present and active. She also said that most people who are infected with TB are treated for the wrong infection.

"We're just trying to be on the lookout for that because a lot of physicians if they have a patient that comes in and they're coughing, they may not think TB to start with. They may treat them with multiple rounds of antibiotics and maybe treat bronchitis, which is not the same drugs we use to cure TB," explained Porter.

Porter said the health district's goal is to spread awareness throughout the year and remind people they must get tested regularly for TB.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.