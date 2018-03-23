Thomasville leaders debate development of former Roses location

City leaders and community members are working to find the right development for the old Roses site in downtown Thomasville.

The Thomasville City Council purchased the old Roses building on Dawson Street for $1.8 million.

The original plan was to use the property as an events center for the city, as well as corporations.

The consulting firm that worked on the comprehensive plan said that it could still be used. Or the building could be used for a townhome community, shopping center or a mixture of those options.

The comprehensive plan promotes matching whatever goes in that open space with the historic community around it.

"You know Roses was a valued member of the community for some time, but the building not so much. The building looked like a spaceship that landed in the field. The town has gotten rid of that," said Jason King with Dover Kohl & Partners.

The property was purchased in 2013.

The building was torn down last year.

