Alumni football game honors fallen 1st Lt. Weston Lee

Friday night in Damascus, carrying his number 24 jersey onto the field in his memory, 1st Lt. Weston Lee's high school football teammates from Southwest Georgia Academy played a game in his honor.

Lee, a Bluffton native, was 25-years-old when he was killed in Iraq in April of 2017.

Lee's family was at the high school Friday night, and half of the money raised by the game will go to a Lee Foundation scholarship fund.

Hundreds came out to remember Lee, the man who was a very popular leader in his hometown.

"He was a great human being and the world should have known him. For those who did, absolutely loved him. And he touched everybody in every way possible," said Danny Doster, a friend of Lee's.

Lee's friends said he loved playing football and talked about getting them together for an alumni game.

That's why they decided to play Friday night.

They are considering making it an annual affair.

