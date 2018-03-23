Alumni football game honors fallen 1st Lt. Weston Lee

Friday night in Damascus, carrying his number 24 jersey onto the field in his memory, 1st Lt. Weston Lee's high school football teammates from Southwest Georgia Academy played a game in his honor.More >>
Friday night in Damascus, carrying his number 24 jersey onto the field in his memory, 1st Lt. Weston Lee's high school football teammates from Southwest Georgia Academy played a game in his honor.More >>
The suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby will remain in jail following a bond hearing Friday afternoon that lasted for six hours.More >>
The suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby will remain in jail following a bond hearing Friday afternoon that lasted for six hours.More >>
A Dougherty County jury made its decision in a 2006 murder retrial on Friday.More >>
A Dougherty County jury made its decision in a 2006 murder retrial on Friday.More >>
Albany residents near the Turner Golf Course are being advised to avoid contact with water in the reservoir in the vicinity of the golf course for the next three weeks.More >>
Albany residents near the Turner Golf Course are being advised to avoid contact with water in the reservoir in the vicinity of the golf course for the next three weeks.More >>
Albany police are continuing their search for three men wanted for an armed robbery in West Albany Thursday night.More >>
Albany police are continuing their search for three men wanted for an armed robbery in West Albany Thursday night.More >>