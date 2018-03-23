Dougherty Co. commissioner declares 'war on litter'

A Dougherty County commissioner has declared a war on litter in his district.

Commissioner Anthony Jones has taken it upon himself to try and help end littering in Dougherty County's District 6.

It's part of the Keep Albany-Doughty Beautiful campaign that is teaming up with Turner Job Corps to get the youth involved in cleaning up the community.

The kids that volunteer to help clean up also get those hours added to community service.

Commissioner Jones said this is something that needed in the community so they can put an end to people tossing trash.

"Well, we have to declare war on litter in Dougherty County and Albany, Georgia because of the fact that you can see here today all this trash that we have out here. And people just readily throw it out. We are hoping that as we move forward and campaign in a war against litter that the community will take a buy-in on this," said Jones.

"Job Corps, we've already done over 2,000 hours within the community. We really want to get out and get with people who are passionate themselves about what they are doing in the community," said Turner Job Corps Community Liaison Melvin Drake.

Jones hopes that other groups will form and ultimately keep all of Albany beautiful.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.