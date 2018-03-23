Golf great Lyn Lott, 67, passes

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame golfer Lyn Lott passed yesterday due to complications from a surgery in October of 2017.

The Douglas native was on the PGA Tour from 1974 to 1984.

Lott won two Georgia state high school golf championships at Coffee High.

He also won four SEC golf championships at the University of Georgia, and would be inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.

Lott was 67 years old.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.