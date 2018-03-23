Businesses on high alert after Albany armed robbery

A-1 Lock and Key is one door down from the hair salon and the staff is being cautious. (Source: WALB)

Employees at the Rocket diner said they saw what happened since they are opened late every night. (Source: WALB)

Shabby 2 Chic Hair Salon on Dawson Rd. was held up by armed robbers. (Source: WALB)

Albany police are continuing their search for three men wanted for an armed robbery in West Albany Thursday night.

According to police, the men stormed the Shabby 2 Chic Hair Salon just before 8:30 p.m.

A family member of one of the victims told WALB that one person was held at gunpoint and another person was held at knifepoint.

Now, business owners in the area are more cautious about their safety and are taking extra precautions to prevent another attack.

Employees said the robbery has them on high alert because it could happen to them. They said their safety and their peace of mind is something they're taking seriously.

"This is a concern to me but I have to be honest, it really kind of makes me just a little bit irritated," said Inside Locksmith Sara Smith with A1 Lock & Key.

Smith works next door to the Shabby 2 Chic Hair Salon and is upset about the armed robbery that occurred a couple feet from where she's been working for years.

"I don't think necessarily that I'm afraid, I'm just very cautious," said Smith.

Employees at A1 Lock & Key store use their back door to enter and leave the business for work every day.

The back door is the same way the armed robbers broke into the hair salon.

"We're probably going to change where we park because that way we will have more visibility to the street, but we are very cautious here," said Smith.

The Rocket is a diner that stays open late just two doors down from the salon, its employees were witnesses to the robbery.

"Our employees ran inside and like we're supposed to do, we have a bolt on our back gate and the bolt locks inside only. So there's no way to open the door once it's bolted," said The Rocket Co-Owner Timothy Underwood.

Workers at the surrounding businesses have a message for everyone in the area.

"Be aware of your surroundings and take vigilance in keeping your doors shut when you can," said Underwood.

"You just have to be very cautious and very careful about what you do, regardless of your environment," said Smith.

Albany police said the three armed crooks are still at large.

They're asking anyone with information to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

