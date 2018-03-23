Jimbo Hale ready to take Westwood after 2 years at Tiftarea

Westwood has only had 2 different head football coaches in the past two decades.

Ross Worsham stepped down this offseason, and now Jimbo Hale is taking over as the third.

Hale has been the defensive coordinator and strength coach at Tiftarea for the past 2 seasons.

The School approved him as the athletics director and head football coach Wednesday night.

The bar is high in Camilla.

Each of the past two leaders, Worsham and Charlie Greene, won two state titles a piece.

However the wildcats haven't had a winning season in 4 years.

Hale himself had a rough go at it in his first two head coaching stops with just 3 wins in as many seasons.

He feels he rushed into the jobs at Covenant and Oglethorpe County. His mindset is different this time around.

"I've changed and I've become a better coach having been here for the last two years," said Hale. "A better man, everything. A better husband a better father. All those things to me are more important than wins or losses or anything like that."

Hale got his masters at Georgia Southern University.

He takes over as the 10th head coach in Wildcats program history.

