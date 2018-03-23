Jury returns verdict in retrial for 2006 murder

Charles Gaillard was found not guilty of murder and felony murder. (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County jury made their decision in a 2006 murder retrial.

Charles Gaillard was found not guilty of murder and felony murder.

The jury was hung on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

And Gaillard negotiated a plea for voluntary manslaughter and weapons charges. The judge agreed to a plea deal, for time served for the 11 years he spent in jail.

This is Gaillard's second trial.

He was initially convicted of murder in 2007, but the conviction was thrown out because of a conflict with a juror.

