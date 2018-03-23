Memorial service scheduled for GSP trooper killed in accident

The memorial service for the Georgia State Patrol Trooper who died in an accident earlier this week is scheduled for this weekend.

Tyler Parker was killed in an accident in Crisp County on Monday that also injured his 3-year-old daughter, Savannah.

The memorial service starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at Crisp County Middle School's auditorium at 1116 24th Avenue in Cordele.

It's open to the public, but in lieu of flowers, everyone is asked to make a monetary donation for Savannah.

She's in Macon with serious injuries.

