'Stash the Trash' volunteers have picked up tons of litter in 30 years

An enormous amount of litter has been picked up from roadways in the last three decades around Albany.

A minimum of 1,489 tons of trash has been picked up by "Stash the Trash" volunteers since 1988, according to data compiled by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful (KADB).

"Stash the Trash" is an annual clean-up event organized by the non-profit.

The board's chairwoman, Jeanette Henderson, said it takes everyone in the community doing their part, every day, to keep Albany clean.

"That is something all, all of us in the community have to take a part of. Because, if we don't play a small part picking up litter every day, then it will be a much bigger problem than what we already have," said Henderson.

The next "Stash the Trash" is April 20 and April 21.

If you want to participate, you can contact KADB at 229-430-5257.

