'Stash the Trash' volunteers have picked up tons of litter in 30 years

Albany police are continuing their search for three men wanted for an armed robbery in West Albany Thursday night.More >>
Albany residents near the Turner Golf Course are being advised to avoid contact with water in the reservoir in the vicinity of the golf course for the next three weeks.More >>
A Dougherty County jury made their decision in a 2006 murder retrial.More >>
An enormous amount of litter has been picked up from roadways in the last three decades around Albany.More >>
The memorial service for the Georgia State Patrol Trooper who died in a weekend accident is scheduled for this weekend.More >>
