Suspended Worth Co. sheriff denied bond in eavesdropping case

The suspended Worth County Sheriff, Jeff Hobby, will remain in jail following a bond hearing Friday afternoon. (Source: Lowndes County Jail)

The suspended Worth County Sheriff, Jeff Hobby, will remain in jail following a bond hearing Friday afternoon last lasted for six hours.

This hearing centered around the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's investigation over a possible illegal recording device in the Worth County Jail.

Officials with the DA's office said Hobby is facing one count of violation of oath of office, and the GBI confirmed Hobby faces 66 counts of eavesdropping and surveillance which invades the privacy of another individual after an investigation revealed that a recording device may have been installed in the attorney-client interview room at the Worth County Jail.

Many people who knew him on a personal level testified on his behalf. They spoke about his character, saying he follows the law.

They said they don't think he would be a danger if he was let out on bond. Many people even said they would sign the bond for him if necessary.

Prosecutors also had several witnesses they called to the testify Friday.

Some of them were past interim sheriff Bobby Sapp, GBI investigators, a sheriff's office employee and even the IT person who oversees the sheriff's office computer network.

Hobby had his first appearance for this case on Monday, March 12.

One of the attorneys representing suspended Hobby in this case withdrew on Wednesday after the GBI filed 12 additional warrants on the suspended sheriff.

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County Jail.

