Pipeline break leads to sewage spill near Turner Golf Clubhouse

There was a sanitary sewer overflow into the Flint Rover Thursday morning due to a pipeline break. (Source: City of Albany/Facebook)

Albany residents near the Turner Golf Course are being advised to avoid contact with water in the reservoir in the vicinity of the golf course for the next three weeks.

There was a sanitary sewer overflow into the Flint River Thursday morning due to a pipeline break.

It happened near the Turner Golf Clubhouse on McAdams Road.

The overflow traveled to the reservoir by way of a roadside drainage ditch.

No drinking water systems were impacted.

Several thousand gallons are estimated to have spilled.

Utility crews are working to fix the line, but city leaders say there is some relief for those living in this area

"This does not effect the drinking water at all. The City does not pull any of their drinking water out of the reservoir, it all comes from wells. And we had some concerns about the last time we had a spill with the drinking water that was a concern. It wasn't a concern then and it's not a concern now," said Jeff Hughes, Superintendent, Albany Sewer System.

The city has collected water samples for testing, but say anyone who fishes around Turner Golf Course should avoid the water for the next three weeks.

As required by the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit, the City of Albany has collected water quality samples upstream and downstream of the overflow location for analysis and has provided the appropriate notification to Environmental Health Department.

Officials have posted Public Notices at the location.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.