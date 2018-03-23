Wanted man arrested in Cook Co. following standoff in Lowndes Co.

Police say Davis barricaded himself in an apartment on Victory Drive just after 10 a.m. Friday, threatening to shoot himself. (Source: WALB)

A man has been arrested after an hours-long standoff in Remerton Thursday that led to a multi-county manhunt.

Glenn Davis was arrested in Cook County just before 1 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Davis went to pick up a paycheck and officials ran the tag on his vehicle and pulled him over.

He was arrested without issue.

Davis was wanted after a standoff in Remerton.

Police say Davis barricaded himself in an apartment on Victory Drive just after 10 a.m. Friday, threatening to shoot himself.

At around 1 p.m., police entered the apartment, shooting four smoke grenades, but Davis was not inside.

Davis had several active warrants for his arrest, including one in Cook County.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.