Police officers promoted and recognized for service

Some men and women in blue were honored with promotions and awards Friday morning.

The Cordele Police Department honored eight of their police officers in a quarterly ceremony at City Hall.

Four officers were honored with awards, two were promoted to corporal rank and two new officers will be joining the CPD.

Unit Citation Award Recipients

Corporal Shawana Davis

Deputy Jimmy Banks

Officer Wesley Hutchens

Letter of Accommodation

Lieutenant Carrie Lull

Promotions

Corporal Kimberly Mason

Corporal Brian Lewis

New Officers

James Milliner

Randall May

"When everybody else is at birthday parties and Christmas parties, these officers are out here working. And with the national narrative currently a lot of scrutiny on law enforcement. We need to recognize the officers that are out here doing the right thing," said Rob Rodriguez, Cordele Police Chief

Rodriguez explained it's very important to recognize those serving our Southwest Georgia communities because they sacrifice so much to help others.

