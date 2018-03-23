Funds being raised for kids of slain Worth County native

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help raise money for two children of a murdered Worth County native.More >>
"Ride'em cowboy" could be heard far and wide Thursday, as some special kids took part in the 30th annual Berrien County Exceptional Rodeo.More >>
First responders from across South Georgia gathered in Dawson for the first ever first responder appreciation dinner. More than 200 people showed up Thursday night for the special event.More >>
WALB News 10 found that in state financial reporting, the Worth County Board of Education in 2017 reported paying thousands of dollars to more than a dozen students for working as substitute teachers.More >>
Students with special needs from around Southwest Georgia showed off their athletic skills on Thursday.More >>
