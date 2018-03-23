Funds being raised for kids of slain Worth County native

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help raise money for two children of a murdered Worth County native.

Casey Clark, 29, was shot to death last week at an apartment complex in Columbus.

Police say her boyfriend, Denis McGbiney, 57, shot Clark before turning the gun on himself.

Their bodies were discovered March 18th at the GreyStone Falls Apartments.

The couple's infant child had been left unharmed but was dehydrated when police arrived after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Family members say Clark left behind two children and was a graduate of Crisp Academy.

Clark will be laid to rest Sunday with funeral services scheduled for 3 p.m. at Hall & Hall Funeral Home in Albany.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Clark’s family with funeral expenses.

Go Fund Me Link here: https://www.gofundme.com/79qt4-please-help-with-whatever-you-can

