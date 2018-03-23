Copy-FIRST ALERT Weather: Severe storm risk tonight

A good chunk of Southwest Georgia is under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Tonight.

That means a 5 percent chance of damaging winds and a two percent chance of a tornado.

Meteorologist Chris Zelman said the storms could produce large hail as well.

To stay ahead of severe weather on the go, be sure to download the WALB First Alert Weather app, available on Android and iOS.

The app is a free download from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.